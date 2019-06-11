

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell slightly on Tuesday and the dollar steadied above a recent two-and-a-half-month low as investors shifted their focus to the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, on June 28-29.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $1,322.51 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,326.25 an ounce.



U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico if certain aspects of a deal reached last week were not implemented.



Trump plans to go ahead with the proposed tariffs if Mexico's Congress did not back part of the deal.



Investors were also reacting to Washington's fresh trade threats against China.



Trump told CNBC he stands ready to hit China with more tariffs on at least $300bn worth of goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not attend a planned meeting at the G-20 summit later this month.



However, Beijing has not formally confirmed any plans or provided any details of the high-stakes meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX