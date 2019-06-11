

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - South Africa's manufacturing production rose at the fastest pace in three years in April, figures from Statistics South Africa showed Tuesday.



Manufacturing production grew an unadjusted 4.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.3 percent rise in March. Economists had expected the production to remain unchanged.



The latest increase was the highest since June 2016, when production was 5.1 percent.



The increase in April was driven by metal production, motor vehicles, parts and accessories, other transport equipment, food and beverages, petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production rose 2.8 percent in April, after a 0.9 percent increase in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX