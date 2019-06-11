BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



11 June 2019

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2019. A dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 19 July 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 21 June 2019 (ex-dividend date is 20 June 2019).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 28 June 2019.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639