

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs, Inc. (CROX) issued a statement on the impact of proposed footwear tariffs on product imported from China. The company said it does not expect the U.S. imposed tariffs will have a material adverse impact on its business as it has a globally diversified sourcing base.



Crocs currently estimates the 2019 impact at approximately $5 million in case of a 25% tariff takes effect on August 1. The company is also evaluating various mitigation initiatives to resist the proposed footwear tariffs.



