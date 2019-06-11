Universal Copper Ltd.: Universal Commences 2019 Exploration Poplar Copper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: UNV) (Frankfurt: 3TA1) is pleased to announce the commencement of it's 2019 exploration program at its 62,000 hectare Poplar copper property, southwest of Houston, British Columbia.

Prior to executing the 2019 drilling program, Universal is undertaking ground surveys to evaluate a number of the peripheral gold targets identified during historic exploration programs and/or by the 2018 Long Wave InfraRed Survey (See December 11, 2017 News Release). The program will consist of prospecting, mapping, soil and rock sampling concentrating in the western portion of the property where last year's forest fire should provide new outcrop exposure in a number of the target areas. The Company anticipates developing multiple drill targets as a result of this exploration program.

Universal completed a widely spaced three-hole diamond drill program late in 2018 (See January 22, 2019 News Release). Highlights from the drilling campaign include:

18-PC-126 was mineralized from top of bedrock to full depth, averaging 0.365% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 0.145g/t Au and 2.31 g/t Ag over 380.97 metres. The last 30.17 metres contained the strongest mineralization: 0.554% Cu, 0.027% Mo, 0.104g/t Au and 4.44 g/t Ag; indicating the historic IP conclusion of mineralization continuing to depth appears valid.

18-PC-127 was mineralized from top of bedrock to full depth, averaging 0.421% Cu, 0.013% Mo, 0.105g/t Au and 2.63 g/t Ag over 264.86 metres, including a 27 metre interval averaging 0.643% Cu, 0.030% Mo, 0.146g/t Au and 2.62 g/t Ag.

18-PC-127 intersected 0.330% Cu, 0.002 % Mo, 0.118 g/t Au and 3.46 g/t Ag over 151.10 metres between 122.8 metres and 273.9 metres

Mineralization consists of both dissemination pyrite and chalcopyrite and stockwork vein to veinlet pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite.

18-PC-126 18-PC-127 18-PC-127 ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Au ppm Ag ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Au ppm Ag ppm Cu ppm Mo ppm Au ppm Ag max 6960 913 0.217 35.60 9150 1200 0.304 81.50 8240 68 0.286 24.90 min 2090 30 0.048 0.50 901 1 0.027 0.43 463 2 0.027 0.74 median 3540 114 0.102 1.07 3940 93 0.094 1.79 3030 9 0.110 2.46 mean 3576 122 0.100 1.35 3865 44 0.094 1.81 3124 10 0.111 2.57

About the Poplar

The Poplar copper deposit hosts an historical indicated mineral resource of 131 million tonnes grading 0.31 per cent copper, 0.009 per cent molybdenum, 0.09 gram per tonne gold and 2.39 grams per tonne silver, and a historical inferred mineral resource of 132 million tonnes grading 0.27 per cent Cu, 0.005 per cent Mo, 0.07 g/t Au and 3.75 g/t Ag has been identified through the drilling of 147 historical holes. These historical indicated and inferred resources were disclosed by Lions Gate Metals Inc. in its technical report dated March 30, 2012, prepared by Gary Giroux, PEng.

To determine the historical resource, a 3-D solid was constructed to constrain the mineralized area, using a 0.1-per-cent-copper-grade shell as a guide. Large internal waste zones were modelled as were some larger-post-mineral dikes. Of the total database, 129 drill holes totalling 37,205 metres were within the mineralized zone and were used to estimate the resource. Drill holes were compared with the mineralized solid, and assays were tagged if inside. Copper, molybdenum, gold and silver assays within the mineralized solid were capped at 1.4 per cent Cu, 0.14 per cent Mo, 0.34 g/t Au and 41 g/t Ag, respectively. Five-metre composites were formed and used for variography.

For this estimate and to aid with some preliminary planning, the blocks were reduced to five by five by 10 metres in dimension and were estimated for Cu, Mo, Au and Ag by ordinary kriging. The historical resource is classified as indicated and inferred based on each block's proximity to data and the grade continuity. The historical indicated and historical inferred resource uses the categories set out in Section 1.2 of National Instrument 43-101.

Universal Copper will need to review and verify the historical drilling database and twin a number of the existing drill holes to make the historical resources current. Investors are cautioned a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and therefore the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) and Universal's geologist, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

