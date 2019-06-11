Host Analytics, the leading provider of connected financial planning and close solutions, today reinforced its focus on company growth and a commitment to global markets with the announcement of new strategic partnerships in the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa. Host Analytics has partnered with the best regional enterprise performance management (EPM) solution providers in those regions, including RSM in the U.K., Satori Group in Australia, and Altron Karabina in South Africa.

Host Analytics expects a significant increase in global sales in the year ahead as a result of international expansion in key markets. These partnerships are the first of many that will solidify the company's commitment to global expansion through top-tier alliance agreements. The new partners will both resell Host Analytics products and provide implementation services and support to new and existing customers in their respective regions. Host Analytics selected each partner based on its regional brand strength, company culture, commitment to customer success and ability to extend the Host Analytics experience to a growing customer base.

"We are thrilled to have RSM, Satori Group, and Altron Karabina represent Host Analytics and further expand sales in each of these fast-growing markets," said John Head, vice president of enterprise sales and global channels at Host Analytics. "With their deep expertise and success in serving the office of finance, these companies are partnering with Host Analytics to help customers around the globe with their finance transformations. Host's robust EPM platform, combined with their proven success in execution and implementation services, will deliver enormous benefits to current and future customers."

"Today more than ever, the planning, budgeting, and forecasting demands of businesses require nimble and flexible solutions. We've aligned ourselves with three great partners in key international markets to continue our strong global sales momentum while maintaining a stellar customer experience," said Ron Baden, chief executive officer of Host Analytics. "These new relationships will provide more organizations with the tools and expertise they need to truly accelerate the evolution of finance."

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the leading provider of cloud-based connected financial planning and close solutions. Built with financial expertise and a dedication to customer success, Host Analytics meets the needs of finance and accounting teams and helps them to evolve as business conditions change. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Evernote, Overstock.com, Peet's Coffee Tea, and Pinterest rely on Host Analytics for planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations and reporting. Host Analytics is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses.

