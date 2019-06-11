

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said the FDA has approved KEYTRUDA as monotherapy in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 or in combination with platinum and fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The approval of the new indications are based on data from the pre-specified interim analysis of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 trial.



Based on the clinical benefit observed in the KEYNOTE-048 trial, the FDA converted the accelerated approval granted in 2016 for KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy, to a full approval.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX