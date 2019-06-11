According to Technavio Research Report "Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market by technique (HDR brachytherapy, and LDR brachytherapy) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW) is witnessed to grow by USD 39.73 million, at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2023."

Global Brachytherapy seeds market: Emergence of PDR-BT and IGBT

The brachytherapy seeds market is witnessing several technological innovations, which include the recent advances in PDR-BT and IGBT. PDR-BT combines the physical advantages of HDR brachytherapy with the radiobiological advantages of LDR brachytherapy to provide complete radiation protection for clinicians, better reproducibility of treatment plans, and greater flexibility to change dose distribution during the treatment plan if required.

On the other hand, IGBT uses advanced imaging techniques, which lead to a more safe, accurate, and effective placement of brachytherapy catheters. Moreover, IGBT uses cross-sectional image data to develop 3-D models, which help clinicians to deliver radiation precisely at the target site and minimize exposure of surrounding tissue. Therefore, the emergence of PDR-BT and IGBT is expected to drive the brachytherapy seeds market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of PDR-BT and IGBT, other factors such as the increasing interest in cesium-131 radioactive seeds for brachytherapy, and growing initiatives to increase awareness about brachytherapy treatments will have a significant impact on the growth of the brachytherapy seeds market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Brachytherapy seeds market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global brachytherapy seeds market by technique (HDR brachytherapy, and LDR brachytherapy) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, ROW).

The North American region led the brachytherapy seeds market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, ROW respectively. The growth of the brachytherapy seeds market revenue in North America can be attributed to several factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, the strong presence of leading vendors, high awareness of the clinical benefits of brachytherapy among end-users, and an increase in the incidence of cancer in the region.

Global Brachytherapy seeds market: Technological advances to boost growth

A key factor driving the growth of the global brachytherapy seeds market size are the technological advances in brachytherapy. Over the last two decades, brachytherapy has advanced significantly in all areas including patient selection, treatment planning, technique, and technology. With the development of remote after-loading systems and new radioactive sources, along with advancements in 3D imaging modalities and computerized treatment planning systems, the quality of brachytherapy procedures has improved significantly. The recent advent of sophisticated radiation planning and imaging modalities are allowing more conformal radiation therapy. Such technological advances are expected to fuel the growth of the brachytherapy seeds market during the forecast period.

Few Major Players for the Global Brachytherapy Seeds Market are:

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Eckert Ziegler AG

IsoAid LLC

Isoray Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

