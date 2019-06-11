Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Selected by Northern California Law Enforcement Agency to Deploy Mobile LPR-2 Vehicle Recognition Systems

Within First Week of Use, Rekor's Mobile LPR-2 Collected 8,900 License Plate Reads and Issued 11 Accurate Stolen Vehicle Alerts

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor"), a leading provider of innovative vehicle recognition systems, announced today that the Company has been selected by a Northern California law enforcement agency to deploy its Mobile LPR-2 vehicle recognition system.

Rekor's Mobile LPR-2 system captures critical vehicle information such as license plate, color, make, model, and body type from a video stream at high rates of speed, and at extreme angles of view with unmatched levels of accuracy. A wide-range field view enables high-speed, simultaneous recognition of multiple vehicles on roadways with up to five lanes of traffic or multi-row parking lots. Law enforcement authorities receive invaluable data to aid official investigations, with live alerts using hot lists of known offenders and monitors of motorists to increase public safety.

Utilizing Rekor's system, the Northern California law enforcement agency collected 8,900 license plate reads and received 11 accurate stolen vehicle alerts in just the first week. This represents a significant improvement over the legacy system, which was less accurate, and where false positives would force them to deploy resources on inaccurate information.

"Law enforcement agencies rely on fast and accurate information so they can make the best decisions possible to ensure public safety. Rekor's Mobile LPR-2 solution captures vehicle information at a rate of speed and accuracy unmatched in the industry - and that officers can depend on," said Rod Hillman, Chief Operating Officer, Rekor Systems. "In just one week our technology has outperformed the legacy system, empowering the department to work smarter and safer."

Rekor's Mobile LPR-2 unit is powered by the Company's OpenALPR software engine, which incorporates the results of deep machine learning using convolutional algorithms. The Company's unique "vehicle recognition as a service" $299 per month, 36-month contract differentiates it from competing systems by eliminating both significant upfront capital and future unplanned repair and maintenance expenses. Using Rekor's extensive and continuously growing global library of vehicle images, the software is automatically updated regularly to keep abreast of changes in license plates and vehicle design modifications, ensuring continuous accuracy. The Company also offers a 4-camera embedded system (Mobile LPR-4) at $399 per month with enhanced features that can be installed by its affiliate, Global Public Safety, in a matter of hours.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed (REKR) Delaware company, is the parent of Maryland-based Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams images and transform them into extract actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, "Move Over" law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, and red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size of the market for global ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

