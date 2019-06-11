The polysilicon and wafer maker has been busy raising cash of late by indulging in a fire sale of project assets. With plans for ever larger production capacities to fund, it has now announced the issue of new shares amounting to more than 8% of the existing stock.With solar manufacturing giant GCL-Poly winding down its PV project development arm, the company today announced a shares issue in an attempt to raise HK$680 million (US$86.8 million) to pay down its rising debts. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd needs cash to feed its seemingly insatiable appetite for expanding its polysilicon and wafer ...

