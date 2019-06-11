According to Technavio Research Report, "Global Hysterometers Market by type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer), end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to grow USD 8.85 million, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2023."

Global hysterometers market: Advantages of using single-use hysterometers

Hysterometers or uterine sounds are increasingly available in reusable stainless-steel materials or disposable sterile plastic materials. Single-use disposable hysterometers prevent the transmission of diseases as they need not undergo the reprocessing stages between users. This helps in reducing the risk of infection and contamination often caused with the improper management of reusable hysterometers. In addition, these hysterometers offer flexibility in measuring the depth of the endometrial cavity more accurately, and are offered by several vendors in the market. Thus, the widespread availability and flexibility of using single-use hysterometers along with reduced risk of infection will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

"With the continuously improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies, the demand for high precision and disposable healthcare devices such as hysterometers has increased in recent years. Furthermore, other factors including the increasing demand for cost-effective medical devices from the expanding middle-tier population in the advanced economies will accelerate market demand in the forthcoming years," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global hysterometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hysterometers market by type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer), end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the high prevalence of cervical cancer, rising incidence of hysterectomies, increased adoption of IUDs, and the presence of prominent vendors.

Global hysterometers market: Growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs

A key factor driving the growth of the global hysterometers market is the growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs. IUDs are long-acting, reversible contraceptive devices lasting up to 12 years depending on the type of device. Increasing awareness regarding family planning has increased the adoption of IUDs given the rising instance of unplanned pregnancies and unwanted abortions. Therefore, several governments and non-profit organizations (NPOs) are promoting the use of IUDs, in confluence with education in family planning and birth control measures. Hysterometers are used for cervical dilation before the insertion of IUDs. Thus, increase in adoption of IUDs will eventually drive the demand for hysterometers in the forthcoming years.

Few Major Players for the Global Hysterometers Market are:

Novomed Group

Prince Medical SAS

Ri.Mos. Srl

Surtex Instruments Ltd.

TG Eakin Ltd.

The Cooper Co. Inc.

