Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Adds Veteran Financial and Business Magnate to Board of Directors with the Appointment of William (Bill) Kenneth Dickie

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EXP), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., is pleased to announce the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. Mr. William (Bill) Kenneth Dickie will join Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer of Experion Holdings Ltd, on the Board of Directors effective June 11, 2019.

Mr. Dickie brings substantial financial oversight and business advisory experience to Experion's Board. Mr. Dickie is currently, the Co-Chief Investment Officer and a Portfolio Manager at Matco Financial, a Calgary, Alberta based independent discretionary investment counsellor and asset management firm. Mr. Dickie has over thirty-five (35) years of experience in the financial and investment industry, and is responsible for the investment operations and strategic development of Matco Financial Inc. He is a member of the Investment Committee, Asset Mix Committee and Chair of the Equity Working Group. As the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Matco Financial Inc., he has oversight of the Matco Investment Platform.

Mr. Dickie has been helping private clients achieve their goals since 1979, starting his career with McLeod Young Weir Ltd. Prior to co-founding Matco Financial Inc. in 2006, Mr. Dickie was President and Director of Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada, formerly part of Bissett Investment Management. where he established a new business strategy and model. Mr. Dickie graduated from the University of Alberta having earned a Bachelor of Commerce and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"Bill brings a wealth of financial and governance expertise" said Jay Garnett, CEO of Experion Holding Ltd. "his appointment furthers our commitment to a strong and relevant board. Bill's addition to the Board is significant as he brings deep knowledge of the cannabis industry through his role as Co-Chief Investment Officer and one of the Lead Portfolio Managers of the Matco's Cannabis Fund; as well as extensive financial and deal-making skills. His firsthand approach to mentoring and building new companies in fast growing industries will be invaluable to Experion. We look forward to Bill's guidance as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives for 2019 to unlock value and grow Experion's market valuation."

Mr. Dickie was an early investor in EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, Alberta, which Experion acquired in February 2019.

Mr. Dickie commented, "I am pleased to be joining the Board of Experion at this important inflection point in the Company's history within an exciting and dynamic market environment. As Experion embarks on a period of tremendous growth and differentiation, I look forward to working with Jay and the management team".

Resignation of Sean McNeil

Mr. Sean MacNeil has recently resigned from his position as a Director on Experion's Board of Directors to focus on other matters. Mr. Jay Garnett added, "We wish to sincerely thank Sean for his important contributions as a key contributor in the Company's evolution and growth over the last several years. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

