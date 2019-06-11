Visiongain Publishes Global Aerospace Valves Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aviation Type (Commercial, Business and General Aviation, Military), Valves (Fuel, Hydraulic, Air Conditioning, Ice and Rain Protection, Pneumatic, Water and Waste, Lubrication), Material (Corrosion Resistant Steel, Aluminum, Titanium, Others), Mechanism (Poppet, Pilot Operated, Flapper-Nozzle, Ball and Plug, Baffle, Others), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aerospace valve are device used for directing, regulating, or controlling the flow of fluid such as gases, solids, liquids, or slurries by closing, partially obstructing, or opening passageways.

• The aerospace valve help in transferring the fluids to different aircraft components that help in the better performance of an aircraft.

• These aerospace valve must to be precise and resilient in order to optimize the performance of the aircraft.

• Valves designed to control flow for use in the aerospace & aircraft industries and used in bonding, sealing, encapsulating, lubricating and liquid & fluid coating applications.

Market Overview and Trends

• Growing demand for lightweight valves by airlines and increasing passenger traffic is likely to fuel the expansion of the aerospace valves market in the upcoming years.

• The technological advancement has led to product innovation and this will create new opportunities for manufacturers of the global aerospace valves market in the coming years.

• The piezoelectric actuators for servo valves, 3D-printed aerospace valves, and smart valves are the new aerospace valves market trends for the market.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing consumption of aircraft worldwide and shorter replacement cycles of aerospace valves are key factors to drive the aerospace valve market.

• The increase in the number of commercial aircraft orders and the increase in the demand for MRO services and this has enhanced the aerospace valves market size.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The current backlogs related to aircraft deliveries owing to inadequate manufacturing capacities of well-known aircraft manufacturing companies might limit the growth of aerospace valves market

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aerospace valves market is segmented on the aviation type, valves, material, mechanism, end user, and geography.

Aviation Type

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Business and General Aviation Market, 2019-2029

• Military Market, 2019-2029

Valves

• Fuel System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Hydraulic System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Air Conditioning System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Ice and Rain Protection System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Pneumatic System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Water and Waste System Valves Market, 2019-2029

• Lubrication System Valves Market, 2019-2029

Material

• Corrosion Resistant Steel Market, 2019-2029

• Aluminum Market, 2019-2029

• Titanium Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Mechanism

• Poppet Market, 2019-2029

• Pilot Operated Market, 2019-2029

• Flapper-Nozzle Market, 2019-2029

• Ball and Plug Market, 2019-2029

• Baffle Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• OEM Market, 2019-2029

• Aftermarket Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Aerospace Valves market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• CIRCOR Aerospace Inc., a CIRCOR International company collaborated with Rolls-Royce to supply a new vent ejector valve for the TP400 powerpl.

Companies covered in the report include:

AeroControlex

Crane Aerospace

Crissair

Dynex/Rivett

Eaton

Freudenberg Group

Honeywell

ITT Aerospace Controls

Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Industries Limited

Liebherr

Marotta Controls

Meggitt

Moog

Nutek Aerospace Corporation

Parker Hannifin

Porvair

Precision Fluid Controls

Sitec Aerospace

Triumph Group

United Technologies

Valcor Engineering

Woodward

Zodiac Aerospace

