Frost & Sullivan Names Guardhat the 2019 North America Company of the Year for its Connected PPE Worker Safety Solutions

Guardhat modernizes the industrial worksite with intelligent safety and connected situational awareness technologies

SANTA CLARA, California, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American connected safety market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Detroit-based Guardhat with the 2019 North America Company of the Year Award for its comprehensive connected safety solutions. The Guardhat platform offers robust solutions for bridging last mile connection between wearable safety personal protective equipment (PPE) and enterprise systems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"Guardhat's end-to-end system, KYRA, enables an entirely new level of situational awareness focused on supporting human elements. The company handles a range of data input, feeding a purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) platform to leverage Big Data for comprehensive visibility throughout facilities," said Sanjiv Bhaskar, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "This intelligent system helps operators and on-site personnel understand the situational context, operations, and how people and assets interact. The system provides real-time visibility into asset and employee location, status, and enables communication through a custom-built, real-time location system geolocation software."

The Guardhat KYRA system utilizes a peer-to-peer network to provide real-time communication between individuals, connected assets, and a central hub-drastically helping to prevent accidents, improve response time and productivity, and unlock Big Data potential. Extending its capabilities and reach, KYRA goes beyond its own hardware by seamlessly integrating with any connectable sensor and a variety of third-party platforms. By utilizing Bluetooth, open application program interface protocols, or wireless/ wired connections, Guardhat lowers the cost of developing back-end platforms for collecting and analyzing Big Data from many formats.

Guardhat collaborates with many third-party platforms, including IBM Watson; enterprise resource planning; and enterprise asset management, such as SAP, Oracle, and IBM Maximo, as well as HR management systems. The company draws from its deep experience in the field and has a structured process to incorporate user and customer feedback to develop and improve features and form.

"After extensive testing, Guardhat realized that the best results could be achieved by trimming the feature set affixed onto the hardhat, integrating with all available third-party information sources, and piping them through the KYRA platform via the communications backbone. Simultaneously, the company's device feature set is highly adaptable with plug-and-play modules, which are pre-certified to speed regulatory approval," noted Bhaskar. "Overall, with its in-house built software and federated computing model, Guardhat enables intelligent peer-to-peer communication; thus unlocking return on investment, safety, cost, and productivity benefits."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Guardhat

Detroit-based Guardhat is a leading industrial IoT technology company specialized in developing wearables, infrastructure, and software platforms to provide a safer and more productive work environment for frontline industrial workers in heavy manufacturing industries. Founded in October 2014 by industry veterans and former steel & mining CEO Saikat Dey, Guardhat's mission is to modernize safety and enhance last mile connectivity in the industrial workplace. By combining a cutting-edge, wearable technology with advanced proprietary software, Guardhat is able to proactively monitor a user's location, health, and work environment. The software platform collects and analyzes on-the-job data, which is used to enhance industrial worker safety and productivity programs. Based out of its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, Guardhat operates globally with offices in Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Bangalore, India; and Paris, France. Guardhat holds 8 patents across areas of Connected Worker, Real Time Location Systems, and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit www.guardhat.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.