Agreement will grant EMD Serono access to genomic data for drug research

Nebula Genomics, which operates a technology platform containing genome-sequencing data, has signed an agreement with EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany in the U.S. and Canada, for EMD Serono to access genomic data on Nebula's blockchain-based network for genomic data sharing.

Nebula aims to help EMD Serono enhance its research efforts by supporting its scientists as they develop potential new medicines, using Nebula's network of anonymized genomic data.

"This collaboration pioneers a new business model in personal genomics that benefits both individuals and researchers such as those at EMD Serono," said Dennis Grishin, Chief Scientific Officer of Nebula Genomics. "We want to help patients benefit from their data and also empower them to actively contribute to research. Our goal is to spearhead a more patient-centric approach to medical research where pharmaceutical companies and patients are working together to accelerate drug development."

Genomics has the potential to transform healthcare and biomedical research. As researchers are hindered by the overall lack of data as well as difficult data access due to data fragmentation and inefficient consent management, Nebula's platform offers a solution to tackle these challenges. It connects patients and consumers with researchers and incentivizes data sharing by ensuring equitable compensation, transparency and security.

About EMD Serono, Inc.

EMD Serono the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada is engaged in the discovery, research and development of medicines for patients with difficult to treat diseases. The business is committed to transforming lives by developing and delivering meaningful solutions that help address the therapeutic and support needs of individual patients. Building on a proven legacy and deep expertise in neurology, fertility and endocrinology, EMD Serono is developing potential new oncology and immuno-oncology medicines while continuing to explore potential therapeutic options for diseases such as psoriasis, lupus and multiple sclerosis. Today, the business has approximately 1,300 employees around the country with commercial, clinical and research operations based in the company's home state of Massachusetts. www.emdserono.com

About Nebula Genomics

Nebula Genomics seeks to usher in the era of personal genomics by building a distributed platform that will accelerate genomic data generation, facilitate data access and streamline data analysis. The Nebula platform uses blockchain and privacy-preserving technologies to enable individuals to maintain control of their personal genomic data, share it securely and get compensated equitably. By incentivizing personal genome sequencing and genomic data sharing, Nebula Genomics will make large genomic datasets available to researchers which will help advance understanding of human genetics, accelerate drug discovery and streamline clinical trials. The company was founded by Harvard genomics pioneer George Church, along with Harvard researchers Dennis Grishin and Kamal Obbad. Founded in 2017, Nebula Genomics has offices in San Francisco, CA and Boston, MA and is backed by investors including Khosla Ventures, Arch Venture Partners, Fenbushi Capital, Mayfield, F-Prime Capital Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Hemi Ventures and Mirae Asset. For more information, follow @NebulaGenomics on Twitter and Facebook or visit nebula.org.

