

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L) announce Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase Maltese start up airline Malta Air, into which Ryanair will move and grow its Malta based fleet of 6 B737 aircraft.



This investment in Malta Air will allow Ryanair to grow its already sizable presence in Malta, and access non-EU markets (North Africa) from Malta.



Following the planned completion of the deal at the end of June, Ryanair Holdings will Switch 6 Malta based aircraft, worth over $600 million, onto the Maltese register. This will increase its Malta-based fleet to 10 aircraft within three years and create over 350 jobs.



