Location and navigation leader to demonstrate how operators can utilize existing core LTE network infrastructures to extend location services to support new 5G architectures

June 11, 2019 --Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, navigation and communication technology, today announced during the 5G World 2019 its Enterprise Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, is showcasing its latest virtualized location solutions available to global mobile network operators, enterprises and IoT developers. The presentation and exhibit is taking place June 11th -13th at the ExCel Convention Center in London. Comtech will demonstrate how current LTE network capabilities can be extended to support the transition to 5G.

Among the driving forces behind 5G is the promise of new applications built on networks capable of delivering high throughput and connection densities, along with ultra-high reliability and low latencies. Built using Network Function Virtualization ("NFV") and Software Defined Networks ("SDN") concepts, this newest generation of mobile networks will be of great significance to mobile network operators looking to build new revenue streams from various industry verticals. An important part of the new network's capabilities is high-accuracy positioning that not only enables operators to meet specific regulatory requirements but also enhances many revenue-generating applications and services. During 5G World 2019, Comtech's Technical Fellow Kal Krishnan will participate in a panel discussion outlining strategies to simplify mobile networks, including how operators can extend existing core LTE network location infrastructure to support the new 5G architecture.

In addition, Comtech experts will be available to discuss:

IoT Location: With its new radio and next-generation core network, 5G networks are designed to support massive connection densities which will serve as a fundamental technology enabler for IoT. Comtech's IoT Location Platform ("ILP") is capable of locating a wide range of devices with low-power demands that communicate using a variety of cellular and non-cellular wide area networks. During 5G World 2019, Comtech will demonstrate how this platform enables seamless indoor and outdoor location positioning and data assistance services for any IoT device or application, including implementations via partnerships with Arm Mbed and Samsung ARTIK IoT platforms.

Indoor/Outdoor Location Services: Comtech delivers seamless indoor/outdoor location services and applications to wireless operators, enterprises and other organizations, enabling precise measurement of direction, speed and altitude. During the show, Comtech experts will be on hand to demonstrate these distinct capabilities, as well as how they can be paired with Comtech's mapping solution to develop applications or services for tracking connected devices within a specific venue.

Location Studio: Comtech's complete end-to-end location platform for mobile carriers, application developers and enterprises looking for a seamless solution for building or enhancing cloud-based, embedded and hybrid location-based applications. The platform includes multiple modular technology suites that provide a rich set of functionalities, including indoor and outdoor positioning, geolocation, maps, search, routing, navigation, POI, and messaging.

Recognized by ABI Research as a 2018 Hot Tech Innovator and global leader in precise LBS infrastructure, Comtech processes more than 9.5 billion location-based services ("LBS") transactions monthly. Over the past decade, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of location-based services and technology expanded from the traditional E911, carrier LBS and mobile apps spaces into areas such as automotive, fleet, insurance, financial and IoT.

Visit Comtech at 5G World 2019 at booth 5G508.

The Enterprise Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechenterprise.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005216/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Michael D. Porcelain, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com