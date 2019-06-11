On Demand TMS model to be rolled out to corporate banking customers worldwide

TreasuryXpress, the global leader in on-demand treasury management software today announced that DNB Group, Norway's largest financial services group and one of the largest in the Nordic region in terms of market capitalization, has selected the firm's treasury management solution (TMS), to power their online treasury and cash management offerings to corporate clients.

"Corporate banking clients want reliable, easy-to-use, online treasury tools to simplify their manual daily tasks and streamline their operations," said Tom Leitch, chief operating officer at TreasuryXpress. "As an innovator and leader in the financial services landscape, DNB have made this experience a reality for their clients."

The solution will streamline cash forecasting, reconciliation, positioning, and debt management for corporate clients. Users will now be able to simply log on to their online banking portal and access easy-to-use, functionally-rich, treasury management and reporting tools.

"Our clients trust us to deliver solutions that make their banking and treasury management easier. TreasuryXpress provides the engine that allows us to do this," said Anders Grevstad, Executive VP Category and Transaction Banking at DNB Group. "We chose TreasuryXpress because of the quality of their solution as well as their flexibility. By partnering with this leading technology innovator, we will continue to add valuable treasury services to our clients now and in the future."

Delivering a market-ready white labeled solution requires considerable market- and technology expertise. DNB and TreasuryXpress have worked together in order to create a solution that is compliant with Nordic standards. According to Leitch, there was great emphasis on processing performance during the development process, resulting in a highly secure, highly scalable solution that can easily be implemented by the customers and reliably deployed "en masse."

"This is a very exciting time for TreasuryXpress," concludes Leitch. "Our solution has been selected by hundreds of corporate treasury teams around the globe. Now, through our partnership with DNB, we see further validation that on-demand treasury technology is highly needed and widely accepted in the industry. Our vision at TreasuryXpress has always been to provide treasury teams with access to advanced, simple-to-deploy, easy-to-use technology. We are pleased that more of the market will now have access to this type of experience."

Built for speed and efficiency, TreasuryXpress' on-demand TMS model delivers high-volume user deployment and performance. Powered by sustainable, digital technology, TreasuryXpress' on-demand treasury management software model is characterized by a frequent and controlled Agile development methodology, immediate logon access for clients, short implementation times, responsive performance, and digital integrations and connectivity.

