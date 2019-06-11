Logitech Sync Offers Free, IT-friendly Monitoring, Management and Insights for Logitech Conferencecams

Today, Logitech introduced a new video conferencing device management platform, Logitech Sync, for seamless, cloud-based administration, insights and control. The powerful solution provides remote monitoring and management that enables businesses to support thousands of Logitech meeting room devices.

"Over the past five years, we've disrupted the market by building cost-effective,easy-to-use conferencecams that allow companies to deploy video devices in every meeting room," said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. "And now, we're applying that expertise to radically reduce the complexity and costs associated with video conference device management. As we look ahead, Sync will also have the added benefit of workplace analytics and insights. Simply put, Sync makes our devices as easy to manage as they are to use and deploy."

Built from the ground up as a cloud-based, IT-friendly tool, Logitech Sync makes it easy to support large-scale video deployments while minimizing site visits and trouble tickets-all from a simple web browser interface. This fresh approach to remote monitoring and management simplifies tasks like firmware updates, while a forward-looking architecture establishes a robust foundation for new insights.

Logitech Sync also automatically highlights issues in real-time that need attention and offers in-depth diagnostic info so customers can resolve problems before they impact a meeting. With a modern design, Sync helps IT managers push product upgrades and security patches to all of their meeting rooms in just three clicks. Customers can simply select their devices, choose an action, and Sync will make it happen.

In addition to its easy-to-use interface, Sync currently offers APIs for integration into existing platforms from video cloud vendors, system integrators and other large enterprise management tools. This API and ecosystem of Logitech technology partner solutions enables IT pros, facility managers, and managed service providers to benefit from centralized, cross-platform solutions to monitor, manage, and analyze meeting rooms and devices. Barco, Domotz, Nectar, and Utelogy are the initial set of partners that have integrated with Sync APIs.

Logitech Sync's core monitoring and management capabilities are now available through a private beta and will be offered at no additional cost. Sync insights are planned for availability in 2020. Customers interested in applying for the private beta are encouraged to complete this form for consideration in the program. For more information, please visit our blog.

