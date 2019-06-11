

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump said India's current import duty of 50 percent on American motorcycles is too high and not acceptable to him.



'We're not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister Modi, you take a look at what they've done, 100 per cent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing,' Trump said in an interview to CBS news on Monday, referring to the high import tariff that India levies on the iconic Harley Davidson motorcycles.



'So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 per cent tax. When they (India) send in - they make a tremendous number of motorcycles - when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it's unacceptable,' Trump said, referring to his phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



'He reduced it by 50 per cent with one phone call. I said it's still unacceptable because it's 50 per cent versus nothing. It's still unacceptable. And they're working on it,' Trump said, indicating that the US, Indian officials are negotiating Washington's demand to further reduce duty on motorcycles that they export to India.



'But we're the bank that everybody wants to rob, and that's what they've been doing for a long period of time,' the US President said in reference to other countries that take advantage of comparatively lower US tariffs.



Trump said the United States has $800 billion in trade deficits with other countries.



India is a crucial market for the US.



India is the latest economic trade partner on which the United States has been tightening the screws in an escalating global trade battle, the others being China, Mexico and Canada.



China had increased tariff on Harley Davidson last year in retaliation against the US Government's decision to impose 25 per cent import duty on additional Chinese products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX