

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil announced a significant expansion of the Argentina's Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block based on the excellent results of its Neuquén pilot project. In the first phase of the expansion, the company is targeting up to 55,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day within five years. If the expansion is successful, ExxonMobil expect to produce up to 75,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day from the project during the second phase.



In 2015, the Neuquén government granted ExxonMobil a 35-year concession in Vaca Muerta for the Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block. ExxonMobil now has three producing wells, and three additional wells moving into production at the Bajo del Choique-La Invernada block.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX