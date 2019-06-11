BurstIQ, Inc.: PBS Airs 'Blockchain in Medicine' Featuring BurstIQ, Intermountain Healthcare and Empiric Health

Innovation in Medicine's Blockchain Episode airs locally on Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and is available online

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / BurstIQ, Inc. a leading enterprise-level blockchain healthcare data company, announced today that PBS has begun airing the Innovations in Medicine episode, "Blockchain in Medicine", on local PBS stations nationwide. The episode is also available online. In PBS's first episode featuring blockchain, the show follows healthcare blockchain innovator BurstIQ along with partners Intermountain Healthcare and Empiric Health, highlighting how blockchain technology is being used to improve healthcare operations.

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzuiCbU8ROg&t=2s

Show Details

Segment: #313 Blockchain in Medicine

Show:Innovations in Medicine

Network:Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)

Location:Los Angeles, CA

Featuring:

Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ

Brian Jackson, COO of BurstIQ

Nathan Richards, Senior Medical Director, Intermountain Healthcare

Justin Schaper, CTO, Empiric Health

BurstIQ is currently the leading provider of enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the healthcare industry. The blockchain enablement platform seamlessly combines blockchain, big data capabilities, advanced security, and machine intelligence to enable complex data ownership and granular, permission-based data access. The BurstIQ blockchain platform is deployed by healthcare institutions, digital health solution providers, public agencies and government partners worldwide.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ is an industry-leading blockchain enablement company, offering enterprise-level blockchain solutions for the health and healthcare industry. The company offers a HIPAA- and GDPR- compliant platform that seamlessly leverages blockchain, advanced security, Big Data capabilities and machine intelligence to enable a global health data network through which healthcare businesses and individuals can access, control, monetize and gain insights from their health data. The company provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions to healthcare institutions, insurers life sciences/pharma companies and government agencies at the state, national and international level.

