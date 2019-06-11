Yoga Teacher Training in India at Shwaasa Yoga Ashram

BANGALORE, India, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shwaasa Yoga Ashram, a recognised name in the yoga community, has released its Yoga Teacher Training courses and Yoga Retreats dates for 2019.

Shwaasa ashram established by the revered Himalayan Master or 'Shwaasa Guru' focuses on imparting the traditional teachings of yoga to aspiring yogis. In his endeavour to assist every yoga enthusiast to learn this ancient science in the most traditional way, Shwaasa Guru has set-up separate teams of yoga erudite to look after the needs of every student irrespective of their level. Not only that, he also takes out time from his busy schedule to personally train the class, sharing his incredible knowledge on the fascinating aspects of this age-old science.

Yoga Course Location: Harihara, India

Shwaasa Yoga ashram in Harihara focuses on bestowing the traditional and rooted knowledge of the holistic art to those who are in search of wellness and spirituality. Amidst a traditional ashram like environment far away from the chaos of city life, participants get the opportunity to delve deep into the study of the age-old science of yoga and embrace it in its purest form. Located by the banks of the Tungabhadra River, Harihara is a place of historical significance where one can find numerous temples like Harihareshwara, Shri Parvati, Banashankari and more. Spirituality is rooted deep into the culture and traditions of Harihara which makes it an apt place for yoga practice. Also the place is 16.8 km away from Davangere, 265 km from Mysore and 133 km away from the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi. Participants who take part in the yoga program can travel to these magnificent places to have a fascinating insight into the ancient culture and traditions of India.

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training: The beginner level program focuses on Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga along with Meditation, Pranayama, Yoga Anatomy, Adjustment and Alignment, Teaching Methodology, Yoga Philosophy, Mantra Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and commences on the following dates in Harihara:

7 Aug to 4 Sep, 2019

7 Nov to 4 Dec, 2019

Apart from Harihara, Bangalore is the other location in Karnataka where Shwaasa offers daily yoga classes. Located in the heart of Bangalore, the yoga center attracts plenty of stressed out souls especially from the city's multinational corporations, looking for some physical and mental rejuvenation.

Shwaasa Yoga Ashram also conducts yoga teacher training programs in other locations as well which includes:

Kerala, India (200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training) - 7 Dec, 2019 to 4 Jan, 2020 and 7 Jan to 4 Feb, 2020 .

(200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training) - to and 7 Jan to . Rishikesh, India (200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training) - 7 Oct to 4 Nov, 2019

(200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training) - 7 Oct to Pokhara, Nepal (200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training) - 7 Nov to 4 Dec, 2019

Yoga Retreat Programs of Shwaasa Ashram

7 Days Yoga Retreat provides an invaluable opportunity to relax and rejuvenate during a soulful escapade.

14 Days Yoga Retreat in absolute harmony and tranquillity will provide healing and spiritual benefits.

Yoga and Meditation Retreat lets you cherish nature in its purest form while practicing yoga and meditation.

Spiritual Retreat is a prominent way of leading towards the path of self-discovery, connecting to the spiritual being and awakening the inner conscience.

A prominent name in the yoga industry, Shwaasa ashram with the sole prerogative to impart the most conventional and authentic learning of yoga, upholds the finest yoga teacher training courses and retreat programs for enthusiasts across the globe. Shwaasa's yoga training programs pertain to the rules of global Yoga Alliance and impart credible learning on traditional styles of Yoga. After the successful completion of the training program, the participants are awarded a Yoga Alliance affiliated certificate that offers them the liberty to teach and preach yoga as an RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) across the globe.

With the selfless intent to help participants to undergo a mind, body, and soul transformation, Shwaasa ashram welcomes aspirants of all levels for their courses and retreats. The school respects all dimensions of yogis who aspire to be an eminent practitioner and yoga professional, or someone who wants to dive deeper into an enriching practice of the holistic art. Being the best-of-its-kind, Shwaasa ashram aims at spreading awareness of yogic wellness across the globe and constantly strive towards bestowing the yogic knowledge in its purest form to the passionate yogis, irrespective of monetary, geographical, caste, gender, and age barriers. In its endeavour to encourage the art of yoga around the world and recognize those who have contributed immensely towards the cause of yoga, Shwaasa came up with the 'Yoga Ratna Awards'. Celebrated just one day prior (20th June) to the International Yoga Day (21st June), the award ceremony is attended by numerous renowned yoga personalities from all over the world. The winners are felicitated with the statuette of a yogi is Garudasana for their remarkable contributions to yoga.

About Shwaasa

Shwaasa ashram is one of the best yoga training and retreat schools in India bestowing its services for years now. The school is apt to relish a classical ashram like experience and has been approved by Yoga Alliance International. Guided by 'Shwaasa Guru', the school always strives to impart the practitioners with echt knowledge of yoga and turn them into bona fide yogis.

