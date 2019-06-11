Demonstration proves why the industry prefers 4K60 444 over CAT5e and 1GbE

intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative image processing and compression, will feature new demo and partner products of the intoPIX JPEG 2000 ULL, TICO-XS, and FLinQ technologies for distributing 4K60 444 HDR under 1GbE at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL.

intoPIX unique Pro-AV JPEG2000 ULL technology has been optimized for Pro-AV and the improved algorithm is specifically suited to screen content such as fine text, excel spreadsheets, CGI content, but also natural imagery. In 4K60 444, the total latency of intoPIX FPGA IP-cores goes down below 10 milliseconds which makes it imperceptible for the human eyes.

intoPIX's will also demo the innovative lightweight low-power TICO-XS FPGA cores and FastTICO-XS SDKs software implementations able to distribute 4K60 444 over standard CAT5e cables switchers. Standardized at ISO as JPEG XS, it is built to be implemented within the new SMPTE ST 2110 ecosystems, also represented by AIMS Alliance at infoComm. Meanwhile the TICO-XS stream is able to retain full quality and a microsecond latency. A hardware and side-by-side with uncompressed demonstration will be shown on their booth #2477.

Next to the technology demos, the imaging pioneer is to showcase multiple products of leading Pro-AV manufacturers such as Crestron, Icron, and EvertzAV powered by intoPIX technologies. Part of this showcase is Crestron's updated DM NVX series, enabled by newest intoPIX FlinQTM technology, a revolutionary processing presented for the first time at ISE. A live product demo can be found on Crestron's booth #1800 under "Pixel Perfect Processing".

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and delivers innovative image processing, video compression, and security technologies to professional AV equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that form the basis to high quality AV over IP and AV over wireless solutions. We enable the world to manage more pixels over existing networks, while reducing power consumption with a best-in-class image quality and microsecond latency.

More information on www.intopix.com.

