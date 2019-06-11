The "France Advanced Tires Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, TPMS Multi Chambered Tires), By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless Pneumatic), By Material Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France advanced tires market is projected to grow from 196 million in 2018 to 333 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, on account of increasing production and sales of premium cars and developments in connected car technologies.

Moreover, growing focus of tire manufacturers on advanced technologies such as organic raw material, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles is expected to bolster the demand for advanced tires in the country. In terms of vehicle type, the France advanced tires market has been categorized into on-highway vehicle and off-highway vehicle. Of these categories, on-highway vehicles are further segmented into light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles.

Owing to the growing production of premium vehicles, the light-duty vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share in the country's advanced tires market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the country's advanced tires market are Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Goodyear France SAS, Pirelli C. S.p.A., Hankook Tire France SARL, Yokohama France SAS, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cooper Tire Rubber Company France SARL and Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Key Target Audience:

Original equipment manufacturers

Advanced tire manufacturers, suppliers and distributors

End-users of advanced tires

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to advanced tires

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Product Awareness

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Brand Recall

4.4. Product Pricing

4.5. Challenges Unmet Needs

5. France Advanced Tires Market Overview

6. France Advanced Tires Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (On-Highway Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles and Heavy Duty Vehicles) and Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors, Construction Mining Equipment and Industrial Equipment))

6.2.2. By Technology (On-Highway Vehicle Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chambered Tires and All-In-One Tires) and Off-Highway Vehicle Technology (TPMS, Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires and Multi-Chambered Tires))

6.2.3. By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless and Pneumatic)

6.2.4. By Material Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Steel and Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7. France On-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value Volume

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Tire Type

7.2.2. By Material Type

7.2.3. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8. France Off-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value Volume

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Tire Type

8.2.2. By Material Type

8.2.3. By Region

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9. Price Point Analysis

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Market Trends Developments

12. Policy Regulatory Landscape

13. France Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM)

14.2.2. Bridgestone Europe NV/SA

14.2.3. Continental Aktiengesellschaft

14.2.4. Goodyear France SAS

14.2.5. Pirelli C. S.p.A.

14.2.6. Hankook Tire France SARL

14.2.7. Yokohama France SAS

14.2.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.

14.2.9. Cooper Tire Rubber Company France SARL

14.2.10. Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

