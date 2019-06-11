The "France Advanced Tires Market By Vehicle Type, By Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, TPMS Multi Chambered Tires), By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless Pneumatic), By Material Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The France advanced tires market is projected to grow from 196 million in 2018 to 333 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, on account of increasing production and sales of premium cars and developments in connected car technologies.
Moreover, growing focus of tire manufacturers on advanced technologies such as organic raw material, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles is expected to bolster the demand for advanced tires in the country. In terms of vehicle type, the France advanced tires market has been categorized into on-highway vehicle and off-highway vehicle. Of these categories, on-highway vehicles are further segmented into light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles.
Owing to the growing production of premium vehicles, the light-duty vehicle segment is expected to account for the largest share in the country's advanced tires market during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players in the country's advanced tires market are Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM), Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Goodyear France SAS, Pirelli C. S.p.A., Hankook Tire France SARL, Yokohama France SAS, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Cooper Tire Rubber Company France SARL and Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
Key Target Audience:
- Original equipment manufacturers
- Advanced tire manufacturers, suppliers and distributors
- End-users of advanced tires
- Research organizations and consulting companies
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to advanced tires
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Product Awareness
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Product Pricing
4.5. Challenges Unmet Needs
5. France Advanced Tires Market Overview
6. France Advanced Tires Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size Forecast
6.1.1. By Value Volume
6.2. Market Share Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (On-Highway Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles and Heavy Duty Vehicles) and Off-Highway Vehicle (Agricultural Tractors, Construction Mining Equipment and Industrial Equipment))
6.2.2. By Technology (On-Highway Vehicle Technology (Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires, Multi-Chambered Tires and All-In-One Tires) and Off-Highway Vehicle Technology (TPMS, Chip-Embedded Tires, Self-Inflating Tires and Multi-Chambered Tires))
6.2.3. By Tire Type (Run-Flat, Airless and Pneumatic)
6.2.4. By Material Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Steel and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. France On-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size Forecast
7.1.1. By Value Volume
7.2. Market Share Forecast
7.2.1. By Tire Type
7.2.2. By Material Type
7.2.3. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. France Off-Highway Vehicle Advanced Tires Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size Forecast
8.1.1. By Value Volume
8.2. Market Share Forecast
8.2.1. By Tire Type
8.2.2. By Material Type
8.2.3. By Region
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9. Price Point Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends Developments
12. Policy Regulatory Landscape
13. France Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (CGEM)
14.2.2. Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
14.2.3. Continental Aktiengesellschaft
14.2.4. Goodyear France SAS
14.2.5. Pirelli C. S.p.A.
14.2.6. Hankook Tire France SARL
14.2.7. Yokohama France SAS
14.2.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.
14.2.9. Cooper Tire Rubber Company France SARL
14.2.10. Kumho Tire Co., Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
