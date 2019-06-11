Philippines Fitness Service Market Driven by Continued Growth in the Number of Organized Fitness Centers and Increasing Demand for Female-Specific Fitness Services: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Percentage share of female members opting for fitness services is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 13% during 2019-2023. This would be facilitated by a proportionate rise in female-specific gyms centers in the country by the end of 2023. This is on account of increasing health awareness, changing lifestyle and mindset of women in Philippines .

. In terms of number of centers, the contribution of organized sector is anticipated to incline positively registering a CAGR of close to 17% during the forecast period. This is owing to the fast pace expansion using diversified business models and increased international-brand penetration.

The share of organized market is expected to lead the industry with an average 5 year growth anticipated at close to 8% by the end of 2023.

Philippines fitness service market growth will be facilitated by increasing fitness facilities and expanding geographical presence of major players, up-gradation of fitness technology and equipments, new marketing strategies and rise in demand of female-specific fitness services. All three regions have been projected to have moderate number of fitness centers in the review period in the forecast period. Many new services and brands have been projected to enter during the forecast period. There could be an opportunity for players to enter with new and unique revenue streams such as private-labeled apparels, nutrients and supplements, workout CDs and DVDs/ mobile apps providing more interactive sessions, options for home-based workouts and others. Fitness penetration in the country is anticipated to increase in the future owing to their higher disposable income, which will make them more capable of spending on expensive packages.

In 2018, it has been analyzed that one month package has been the most popular one amongst Filipinos while the 12 month package has not been opted much. People are usually willing to spend USD 20 for the one month package and USD 200 for the 12 month membership. Males have been more responded and active towards fitness offers and in maintaining membership throughout the year. Luzon region has been the hotspot for opening new fitness centers for having major commercial cities of Philippines. People in this region are urbanized & have high disposable income. Anytime Fitness, Gold's Gym, Fitness First, Pound for Pound Fitness, Slimmer's World have been the most popular organized gyms while Fusion Fitness, Fitness Edge Health and Fitness Club, Extreme Fitness Club, Bodhi Yoga Center, YogaHive, Platinum Executive Gym have been popular choices in the unorganized domain.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2023 - By Revenue Streams (Membership Fee and Personal Training), by Membership Subscription Package (1 Month, 3 Months, 6 Months & 12 Months), by Regions (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao) and by Gender" believe that the market is expected to register positive CAGR of 8% in terms of revenue during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Market Structure (On the basis of Revenue, Number of Members, Number of Gyms Centers)

Organized



Unorganized

By Revenue Streams

Membership Fees



Personal Training Fees

By Membership Subscription Packages (On the basis of Revenue, Number of Members)

1 Month



3 Months



6 Months



12 Months

By Regions (On the basis of Number of Gyms)

Luzon



Visayas



Mindanao

By Gender (on the basis of Revenue and Number of Members)

Male



Female

Key Target Audience

Organized Fitness Service Centers/Gyms (Branded)

Women fitness service centers

Mixed fitness service centers

Major fitness equipment manufacturers

Investors

Fitness managers

Fitness club franchisers

Personal training certification institutes

Standalone yoga centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

Forecast Period - 2019-2023

Companies Covered: Anytime Fitness, Pound for Pound, Snap Fitness 24/7, Krav Maga, Fitness First, Gold's Gym, Slimmer's World International, Beyond Yoga, 360 Fitness, Bliss Yoga, UFC Gym, Curves Fitness, Kerry Sports Manila

For More information about the report, refer to below link

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/philippines-fitness-service-market/209973-91.html

Other Related Reports

Oman Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Gym Membership and Personal Training, by Region (Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah, Dhofar and Muscat) , by Gender and by Membership Subscription (Annual, 6 months, 3 months, 1 month)

The report covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness service providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Muscat, Dhofar, Al Batinah North, Al Batinah South, Ad Dakhiliyah and others), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and 1 month) on the basis of revenue generated and number of centers. It also includes emerging growth drivers and trends, issues and challenges, customer pain points and decision making parameters, investment model, and competitive landscape of fitness centers chain including Horizon Fitness, Flex Fitness, Jasmine for Her, UFC Gym, Gold's Gym and others The report also explores the Personal Training market and Yoga Service market as market snapshots, future outlook & projections along with analyst recommendation & macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities & cautions to the reader.

Kuwait Fitness Service Market Outlook to 2022 - by Revenue Stream (Gym and Personal Training), by Region, by Gender, by Membership Subscription, by Organized- Men's Gym, Women's Gym, Mixed Gym, CrossFit and Unorganized

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Kuwait fitness service market introduction, genesis, market size in Kuwait. The report covers market segmentation (by revenue stream, membership subscriptions, regions, gender and market structure), organized gym market segmentation (men's gym, women's gym, mixed gym and crossfit), snapshot on personal training and yoga markets including their pricing analysis, consumer preferences, regional clusters, major services and competition scenario. Competitive landscape of major players including Platinum Health Club, Oxygen Gym, Peak Fitness, Pilates and More, Fitness First, Flex Fitness, Circuit Plus, Flare Fitness, Desert Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Ras Al Salmiya, Spark Athletic Center, Al-Corniche and Inspire Fitness have been extensively covered including company overview, major business strategies, USP, financials, revenue streams, number of centers and various other parameters. The report also covers customer profiling and investment model along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities and cautions prevailing in Kuwait.

The report is useful for existing fitness service providers, potential entrants, investors and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Saudi Arabia Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Revenue Stream (Gym Membership and Personal Training), by Organized and Unorganized, by Region, Gender and Membership Subscription

The report covers market size by organized and unorganized fitness services providers along with market segmentation by revenue stream (membership subscription and personal training), by market structure (organized and unorganized), by region (Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Dammam, and others including Tabuk, Asir, Hail, and Jizan), by gender (male and female), and by membership subscription (12 months, 6 months, 3 months and others including 1 month and 2 months). It also includes market size (by revenue, membership and number of fitness centres), emerging trends and developments, issues and challenges, customer pain points and decision making parameters, investment model, and competitive landscape of players in organized sector including Fitness First, Gold's Gym, Fitness Time, World Gym, Active Time, Arena MMA Fitness, Bodyline VIP center, Central care, Al Manahil, Al Multaka, Interval Plus CrossFit, NuYu, Curves, Spectrum Wellness for Women, Kore, Lava Fitness, Glow Fit, Kinetico, Fit Zone, Pulse Studio, Studio 55, 9 Round, The Power Gym, Body Masters, Muscles Factory, and Fitness Maker. The report also covers government rules and regulation, future outlook and projections analysis along with analyst recommendation and macroeconomic variables highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Indonesia Fitness Services & Equipment Market Forecast to 2020 - Product Innovation and Increasing Health Concerns to Shape Future Growth

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Fitness Industry in Indonesia. The report covers various aspects such as market size of the fitness services market revenue in terms of number of fitness clubs, personal trainers and subscribers. The segmentation on the basis of market structure - organized and unorganized, top cities, services offered, total area and subscription charges. The report also covers fitness equipment market revenue and segmentation based on end user and type of fitness equipment - cardiovascular and strength training. In addition to this, the report also covers the customer profile in the fitness services market and segmentation on the basis of gender, age, fitness level and income of the consumer. The report will help industry consultants, Fitness service providers, fitness equipment manufacturers, dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

UAE Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2022 - By Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), By Subscription Period (1month, 3months, 6months and 1year), By Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and others), By Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of fitness services market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market structure, market size, and market segmentations by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized), by Subscription Period (1month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year), by Region (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and others), by Revenue Stream (Membership Fee and Personal Trainer Fee) and by Personal Trainer Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized). The report profoundly covers major market growth drivers, market trends and challenges, snapshot on personal trainer market, snapshot on other fitness services market, customer profile in fitness services market (by gender and by fitness level), Target profile of personal trainers (by gender, by experience, by major nationality and by annual salary), decision making parameters for a customer to choose fitness center, major pain points faced by customer for a fitness center and SWOT analysis. Competition landscape, competition nature, major competition parameters and company profile of major players (Fitness first, Gold's Gym, Lifeline Wellness, Target Gym, Fitness 360, Fitness Time, Fitness Terminal) have been given prime importance. The report also covers future market size along with market segmentation and analyst recommendation including where to set up fitness center, which all services should be offered, what better practice should be followed for attracting customers.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Head Marketing

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249