The listing come just days after Celsius announced it had completed $2 billion in originated crypto loans

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, is announcing today the listing of its CEL token on Liquid Exchange (https://www.liquid.com/), the unified, globally-sourced trading platform that bridges the worlds of fiat and crypto.

Celsius chose to list on Liquid as it is one of the top ten global exchanges for crypto trading. The listing gives CEL holders the option to trade their tokens using fiat or cryptocurrency.

The CEL utility token provides Celsius users with important financial functions and services within the app, all designed with the user in mind. CEL acts as a membership token giving users access to the Celsius Network community, and CEL holders are eligible for lower interest rates on coin and fiat loans, higher earned interests on non-CEL deposits, a cashback rewards program, and more.

"We took our time picking an exchange, because it was most important to us to select one that's supportive of the space and serves the best interests of the community. Liquid is one of the top exchanges in terms of transparency and using innovative tech to secure its users' assets," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost lending accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR or earn up to 10% on stable coins and other crypto coins.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About Liquid

Founded in 2014, Liquid is a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

