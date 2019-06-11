sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

361,80 Euro		-8,60
-2,32 %
WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
358,60
362,53
18:36
358,60
362,00
18:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE361,80-2,32 %