Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2019) - RP Investment Advisors LP ("RPIA") was founded in 2009 with a simple goal - to build an alternative fixed income investment management firm that provides best in class fixed income solutions for Canadian investors.

With this in mind, we are excited to announce that Louise Pitt Brindle will be joining the firm in September as Head, Credit Research.

Louise brings to the firm a deep expertise in analyzing global financial institutions. Louise spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs in London and New York and had been a Managing Director there since 2006. She covered Global Financial Institutions both from the publishing and desk analyst perspective, and has a specialty in European Financials, which she began covering in 1998. Louise began her career in London at JP Morgan in a trading and research role, moving to Credit Suisse First Boston after 4 years as the Senior Analyst covering European Financial institutions. Louise is one of the most respected analysts in her field among issuers and investors globally and will continue to cover these sectors at RPIA, in addition to overseeing four credit analysts who make up RPIA's research team.

Louise is a British citizen and has a B.A. (Hons) degree in Hispanic and Latin American Studies from the University of Bristol. She is Chair of the Board of Music for Autism in the US and is also a member of the Advisory Board of the IBP Institute. Louise is looking forward to moving to Toronto with her husband, daughter and 3 dogs.

We are thrilled to welcome Louise to the team.

About RPIA

RPIA is one of Canada's leading alternative fixed income asset managers with over $5.0 billion under management. Founded in 2009 by a group of senior investment professionals with more than 20 years of debt market expertise and international experience, the firm specializes in delivering global, alternative fixed income solutions with a relentless focus on capital preservation and generating positive, absolute returns. The investment team has a disciplined and unique skill set in credit focus strategies in North American and global markets with a proven track record that has achieved strong risk-adjusted returns.

