sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

300,30 Euro		+1,90
+0,64 %
WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
298,47
299,77
17:49
298,20
299,80
17:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG300,30+0,64 %