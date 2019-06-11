

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized to the LGBTQ community, but defended the company's decision to not suspend the account of right-wing personality Steven Crowder from the site.



YouTube, owned by Google, has investigated Crowder for using racist and homophobic slurs targeting Vox video journalist Carlos Maza in multiple videos.



YouTube said while the company did not agree with the statements made by Crowder, his content did not violate YouTube's policies.



'I know that the decisions we made was very hurtful to the LGBTQ community and that wasn't our intention at all. That was not our intention, and we were really sorry about that..,' Wojcicki said at Recode's annual Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday.



'It's just from a policy standpoint we need to be consistent - if we took down that content, there would be so much other content that we need to take down,' Wojcicki added, defending the company's decision.



YouTube's decision to not remove Crowder's controversial videos from its site was met with intense criticism. Google employees too signed a petition against YouTube's decision.



However, a day later, YouTube decided to stop running ads on Crowder's channel so that he could not make money off the ads.



'In the case of Crowder's channel, a thorough review over the weekend found that individually, the flagged videos did not violate our Community Guidelines. However, in the subsequent days, we saw the widespread harm to the YouTube community resulting from the ongoing pattern of egregious behavior, took a deeper look, and made the decision to suspend monetization,' YouTube said in a blog post.



YouTube also said it will take a hard look at its harassment policies with an aim to update them, in consultation with experts, creators, journalists and those who themselves have been victims of harassment.



Last week, YouTube had decided to ban videos that include hate speech or promote supremacist content, including videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology.



The company also plans to remove content that describes well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, did not take place.



