International SOS, the world leader in medical and security risk management, has further expanded its worldwide TeleConsultation services to France. The clinical service is now available in 16 countries1 and territories worldwide, complementing its global TeleHealth services with virtualised access to local credentialed providers in the International SOS Global Assistance Network. The new service enables clients and members from around the world to further benefit from this global TeleConsultation footprint, with the benefits of local medical knowledge and locally fulfillable prescriptions, when necessary.

Dr Neil Nerwich, Group Medical Director, Assistance, International SOS, "Teleconsultation is becoming increasingly popular2 as the growing global workforce demands more diverse access to fast, efficient and appropriate medical care wherever they travel. This local virtualised service adds to our extensive Assistance services worldwide capability. Members can be assured of the same high-quality care as they would receive in person, with local knowledge for accurate medical diagnosis and locally available medicines. As part of the service, members are assessed for TeleConsultation and, should something change medically, can be quickly triaged from TeleConsultation into alternative medical care if necessary, providing a leading solution to protect people and promote business resilience."

The new TeleConsultation service is provided in conjunction with International SOS global 24/7 Assistance Centre platforms, which provide medical and security information, advice and referrals around the clock to members travelling or working abroad.

Benefits of the service:

Reduced business disruption via efficient access to local care

Compliant with local medical regulations and licensing requirements

Understanding of local health environment at the patient's location

Knowledge of the names and availability of local medicines

Ability to provide locally fulfillable prescriptions

Teleconsultation within the framework of an integrated medical support with a personalised follow-up and management

Multi-lingual support to refer patients to the services of a general practitioner, a specialist or emergencies if necessary

For more information, go to:

https://www.internationalsos.com/medical-and-security-services/assistance/telehealth-and-teleconsultation.

1 Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, UK, USA.

2 Teleconsultation services for the mobile workforce

Contacts:

International SOS

Suzanne Withers, Head of Group PR Internal Communications

E: suzanne.withers@internationalsos.com

T: +44 (0) 7584 522 497