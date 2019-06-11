Paragon ID: Paragon ID and Ingenico announce their partnership to combine the best of transport ticketing and payment functionalities

The companies are developing solutions, together, to read tickets, payment cards and smartphones on a single reader for deployment in the mass transit market.

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability, Brand Protection and Payment and Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, are pleased to announce their collaboration in the implementation of new contactless readers at the heart of Ingenico's new OP2GO open payment offer, dedicated to the public transport sector.

Under the terms of this technological and commercial partnership:

Paragon ID provides its know-how in the management and development of transport software applications, cards, paper-based and mobile ticketing.

provides its know-how in the management and development of transport software applications, cards, paper-based and mobile ticketing. Ingenico integrates this know-how at the heart of its new open payment terminals solution (open/1500 and Open/2500) designed for validators, gates and turnstiles.

As the usage of contactless payment cards to access transport systems (as an alternative to a ticket) grows across the world, this innovative open payment solution will deliver a secure, speedy and flexible hardware solution to system providers and transport authorities, accepting both payment cards and closed-loop transport cards on a single reader.

Thanks to Paragon ID's embedded transport application libraries, Ingenico's OP2GO readers will manage all contactless cards and tickets used by transport operators, in compliance with current standards (RCTIF, CEN/ TS 16 794). With the new OP2GO offer, operators and their customers will benefit from the interface and the rich functionality of Paragon ID's transport cards' readers combined with Ingenico's reading of bank cards and smartphones, for an unparalleled customer experience. This new solution provides the speed and performance required by the public transport market, while incorporating the highest level of security that bank cards require.



Ingenico's readers offer the best of both the Transit and Payment worlds to ensure:

Interoperability with all payment & transit schemes

Compliancy with transportation standards and protocols

Compliancy with Payment Industry Security protocols, PCI PTS v5.1 certified.

For an easy and flush integration into embedded validators and gates

OP2GO is opening up additional revenue opportunities and reaching a new level of innovation for the transportation industry. The solution is easily integrated into any ticketing platforms and payment environments (banks and acquirers).

Clem Garvey, CEO Paragon ID comments:

« We are proud of the work that has been done by both Ingenico's and Paragon ID's teams to provide our clients and partners with an access control solution open to all physical and digital means of payment.

This is an important step for Paragon ID in two strategic sectors - public transport & payment - with a global solution combining performance and security. We are certain that it will become a reference in the market. »

Guillaume Pascal, EVP Enterprise Retail, Ingenico Group comments:

« We are very pleased to integrate the Paragon ID solution into our new OP2GO readers to accept both transit and payment cards on one single device, securely. Beyond that, this solution will address the demands of smart cities where multimodalities and new means of transport (car-sharing, electric vehicles, etc.) are developing and establishing the ecological and societal challenges of tomorrow. »

Paragon ID and Ingenico will be exhibiting at the UIPT summit which will take place in Stockholm from the 9th to the 12th of June.

About Ingenico

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us: www.ingenico.com. Twitter.com/ingenico

For further infomation on the OP2GO offer, visit: https://www.ingenico.com/op2go

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of Amatech Group.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in US and Europe, close to its customers.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services. Paragon Group has a turnover in excess of €800 million (2018 fiscal year) and over 6,000 employees. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Euronext Paris - Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

For further information about Paragon ID, visit: Paragon-id.com.

