The tests aimed at validating the dosage required have confirmed a very good efficacy of the ingredient

The teams are working to develop a formulation that meets regulatory and industrial requirements for bringing a commercial ingredient to market

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announced the progress of its collaborative program with Avril, a key player in the French oils and proteins sector. The tests validated the efficacy of the ingredient at a competitive dosage. The regulatory and industrial stages are underway for marketing purposes.

The collaborative program with AVRIL aims to develop a new range of ingredients for animal feed. These ingredients, produced by bacterial fermentation, aim to offer a biobased alternative to the livestock sector which is still dominated by petrochemical products.

The producing strain, selected from DEINOVE's library, was evaluated in a broader testing phase. The results validated the selected dosage and demonstrated that the ingredient is competitive with the reference products.

The product will be marketed as a raw material for animal feed. Regulatory proceedings are being initiated to this end.

The DEINOVE teams are finalizing the manufacturing process towards industrialization. The industrial-scale batch will be tested in real conditions at the end of the year.

The two partners aim to bring a first ingredient to market by the end of 2020.

The animal feed market is waiting for innovative and biobased products that are more respectful of animal welfare and consumer concerns. We are proud to be moving forward with AVRIL in that direction said Marie BÉZENGER, VP Operations at DEINOVE.

ABOUT AVRIL GROUP

Set up in 1983 at the initiative of French farmers in order to assure long-term markets for French products, Avril is the industrial and finance actor of the French oilseeds and proteins sectors.

It is present in France and internationally in sectors as diverse as human foods, animal nutrition and expertise, renewable energies and chemistry, with a portfolio of strong brands that are leaders in their markets: Diester, Oleo100, Sanders, Lesieur, Puget, Costa d'Oro, Matines, Bunica, Taous…

In 36 years, the Group has changed in size but its purpose has remained the same: to create sustainable value in the vegetable oils and proteins sectors while contributing to better foods for humans and preservation of the planet.

To fulfil its mission, Avril draws strength from its industrial activities organized around plant production and livestock sectors, and from its investment activities operated through Sofiprotéol, its finance and development company.

In 2018, the Avril Group achieved turnover worth €6 billion. It counts 7,490 employees working in 22 countries.

www.groupeavril.com | Twitter: @Avril

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents : DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while others are in development with Dow and Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 300 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

Visit www.deinove.com

