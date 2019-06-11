Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 113.653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1987 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN Sequence No.: 9779 EQS News ID: 822759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 11, 2019 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)