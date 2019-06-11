Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:Announcement regarding JCR Eurasia Credit Ratings 11-Jun-2019 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Eurasia Credit Ratings DATE: June 11, 2019 JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed the rating of 'AAA (Trk)' along with a 'Stable' outlook for Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on the Long Term National Scale, which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency on its report dated June 11, 2019. On the other hand, the Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings were affirmed at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively within the investment grade category as well. JCR Eurasia Rating (June 11, 2019) Long Term International FC BBB (Negative) Long Term International TL BBB+ (Negative) Long Term National AAA (Trk) (Stable) Short Term International FC A-3 (Negative) Short Term International TL A-2 (Negative) Short Term National A-1 +(Trk) (Stable) Sponsor Support 1 Stand Alone A In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 9783 EQS News ID: 822767 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=822767&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2019 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)