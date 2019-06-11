Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jun-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.6301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 9800 EQS News ID: 822803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2019 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)