The "Western European Industrial Hand Protection Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing Demand for Gloves That Offer Better Comfort Without Compromising Safety is Expected to Bolster the Industrial Hand Protection Market in the Region

The Western European industrial hand protection market is heading towards consolidation owing to merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. The market has witnessed shifting trends from silicone-based products to nitrile-based gloves. Rising demand for less bulky, thin, and durable hand protection has resulted in the development of materials that offer greater comfort without compromising on comfort and protective features. Polyester and nylon have been used where protection against minor abrasions is required.

High-performance Polyethylene (HPPE) offers superior levels of cut protection. Product innovation and diversified product offering are the two key factors that will help market participants to remain competitive in the market. M&A activities are a key strategy adopted by top market participants to expand their geographic reach and to strengthen their product offerings.

To strengthen their brand value, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on product differentiation, as customers have become more sophisticated and specific about their requirements. Mechanical gloves continue to have the highest demand. Increasing adoption of these gloves in the majority of end-use industries makes it the largest product segment. Rising demand for application-specific gloves is expected to support the demand for special protection gloves.

Germany accounts for the largest market share. Factors such as highly qualified labour force and steady growth in manufacturing industries are expected to support the demand for industrial hand protection in the regional market. Ansell continues to account for the largest market share. Company's focus on product innovation and strengthening distributor-customer relationship through channel partnership programme has helped the company to strengthen its market presence Quality and innovation are the key competitive factors.

Furthermore, regional regulatory updates have made it compulsory for personal protective equipment (PPE) distributors to be responsible for the quality of PPE products made available in the market. Thus, rising demand for good quality products is expected to support the revenue growth during the forecast period. Fluctuating raw material prices often result in increased final cost of the product. Higher prices can be a challenge for manufacturers and distributors, especially when selling to price-sensitive end users. Germany is Europe's biggest automotive market, and around 20% of domestic industry revenue was generated by the automotive industry. This is likely to propel the demand for gloves that offer higher cut as well as chemical protection. Ansell continues to account for the largest market share.

Extensive hand protection portfolio and focus on research and development to introduce new products have helped the company to achieve a competitive edge over other market participants. Construction and manufacturing industries continue to dominate the demand for industrial hand protection market. Rising end-user demand for gloves that offer higher puncture, cut, impact, and abrasion resistance are expected to support the demand during the forecast period. The price of hand protection is not only limited to the purchase price but it also depends upon the product performance and the magnitude to which it can reduce hand injuries and expenses related to it. Safety expenditure is important, especially for small participants that often have limited safety budget.

Laundering helps to increase the service life of the product and also costs less than purchasing a glove after each use. Majority of non-disposable gloves can be laundered twice or thrice. Furthermore, installing vending machines or asking the workers to obtain the gloves by raising a request will prevent the workers from disposing gloves prematurely. Prices for gloves range from 0.4 to 500 depending upon the level and type of hand protection required across end-use industries. With the growth of high-end products, the average market price is expected to grow. Most of this growth is likely to be seen in the cut-protection and special gloves segment.

