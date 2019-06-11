Dr. Michael Lange: Fortifeye's Super Omega-3 Max the Most Potent Omega-3 Supplement in the Industry

Fifty percent more potent than Fortifeye's previous Super Omega, the Super Omega-3 Max is the new industry leader

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Fortifeye Vitamins is proud to announce that their newest product has just hit the market. The Fortifeye Super Omega-3 Max is one of the most potent and pure omega 3 fish oils available. Molecularly distilled, purified, and concentrated at a top facility in Norway, the Super Omega-3 Max provides amazing health benefits within concentrated soft gel capsule. At only $35 per bottle, Super Omega-3 Max is both cheaper and more potent than its direct competitors on the market. Using triglyceride form rather than ethyl ester omega 3, Super Omega-3 Max is more efficient as it absorbs directly into the bloodstream without having to pass through the liver.

"The Super Omega-3 Max is the result of years of hard work and research," said Dr. Michael Lange, founder of Fortifeye Vitamins. "We at Fortifeye are proud to be able to provide the new industry standard for Omega-3 supplements."

With 30 servings per bottle and each serving providing 2400 mg of triglyceride omega-3, the Super Omega-3 Max allows for much better compliance since the high dosage can be delivered with fewer capsules. With an EPA level of 1200 and a DHA level of 900, the Super Omega-3 Max outclasses its competition. The EPA within the Super Omega-3 Max has also been shown in clinical trials to slow the progression of coronary atherosclerosis.

Fortifeye Vitamins was founded by Dr. Michael Lange in 2005. With 10 research centers across Florida, Fortifeye's goal is to continually research and develop the latest nutriceuticals to aid in body and ocular health to aid patients in becoming proactive in their health through proper lifestyle changes and nutrition. Look for Fortifeye's upcoming product the Fortifeye FIT - a workout supplement to help maximize your training - to be available in July 2019.

