Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH):Results of the Annual General Meeting 2019

held on 11 June 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hotel Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, 40 Apollonos Street, 16671 Vouliagmeni, Athens

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 11th June 2019. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 15 May 2019 were passed.

The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:

Approval of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 Approval of the Directors' proposal to not pay a dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 Re-election of Deloitte AG, Zurich as EPH's auditor for a period of one year Re-election of Olga Melnikova, Hans Messmer, Tomasz Dukala, Michael Cuthbert and Christodoulos G. Vassiliades as directors of the board of EPH to hold office until the close of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2022 (or any adjournment thereof) Increase of the authorised capital of the Company to a maximum of 21,000,000 ordinary shares and amendment of clause 5.1 of the Company's memorandum of association by deleting the current text of clause 5.1 and replacing it by the following:

"The Company is authorised to issue a maximum of 21,000,000 Ordinary Shares without par value and 1,000,000 Series A Preferred Shares without par value."

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

