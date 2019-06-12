Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day One recap of the Global ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The opening day featured panels across a range of topics, including the role of securitisation across different asset classes, esoteric investments, nonperforming loans and, above all, regulatory developments regarding the Simple, Transparent, Standardised (STS) securitisation framework, as well as the transition away from LIBOR as a benchmark interest rate.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com

Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona: Day 1 Recap

European Securitisation Supply Forecast: Down but Not Out

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006044/en/

Contacts:

Analytical:

Matt Horner, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1240

mhorner@kbra.com

Adam DeJong, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1270

adejong@kbra.com

Brian Ford, CFA, Structured Finance Research

(646) 731-2329

bford@kbra.com