

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 5.2 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 913.7 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 3.8 percent gain in March.



Ona yearly basis, core machine orders advanced 2.5 percent - again beating expectations for a decline of 5.3 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased 4.3 percent on month but fell 5.5 percent on year in April.



