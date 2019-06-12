

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That missed forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.4 percent increase in April.



On a yearly basis, producer prices added 0.7 percent - in line with expectations following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.



Export prices were down 1.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices sank 0.3 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



