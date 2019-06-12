

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)



Jaguar Health is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products.



Gained 36.11% to close Tuesday's (June 11) trading at $10.14.



News: The Company announced that its wholly-owned human-health subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ('NIAID') to support the development of Lechlemer, Napo's drug product candidate for a cholera indication.



Recent event:



On June 7, 2019, a 1-for-70 reverse stock split was implemented in order to support the Company's compliance with NASDAQ's listing standards.



2. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV)



ContraVir is a biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ('NASH') and chronic viral infection.



Gained 35.71% to close Tuesday's trading at $9.50.



News: The peer-reviewed journal, PLOS ONE, has published the preclinical data related to the Company's lead drug candidate CRV431.



The journal reports about the Company's discovery that CRV431 greatly reduces HBV DNA in the liver of transgenic mice in a dose-dependent manner.



CRV431 has completed phase I human clinical trials.



3. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)



Hemispherx is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency diseases.



Gained 24.39% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.55.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase II clinical study in ovarian cancer at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center combining Ampligen, cisplatin, and pembrolizumab is underway, with data expected by 2021. -- A phase IIa study in colorectal cancer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center combining Ampligen, Intron A, and celecoxib is ongoing, with data expected by 2020. -- A phase I study in triple negative breast cancer at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center combining with Ampligen, Intron A, celecoxib and pembrolizumab is underway, with data expected by 2020.



4. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)



Ocular Therapeutix is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye.



Gained 24.39% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.55.



News: No news



Recent event:



On May 20, 2019, the Company announced that its first pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of OTX-TP for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension failed to meet primary endpoint.



The trial's primary efficacy endpoint was to demonstrate a statistically superior mean reduction of IOP from baseline for OTX-TP-treated subjects compared with placebo at nine different time points, three diurnal time points (8 AM, 10 AM, and 4 PM) at each of 2, 6, and 12 weeks.



However, the trial achieved a statistically significant reduction of intraocular pressure versus placebo at eight of the nine pre-specified time points, according to the Company.



The Company plans to discuss the data from the clinical trial with the FDA and determine next steps.



5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)



Zynerba is focused on pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders.



Gained 16.58% to close Tuesday's trading at $13.50.



News: The Company has received a new U.S. patent for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder with Cannabidiol.



This new patent, which expires in 2038, is part of an expanding intellectual property portfolio covering the Company's cannabidiol product candidate, Zygel.



A phase II study of Zygel for the treatment of children and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder, dubbed BRIGHT, is underway, with top-line data expected in the first half of 2020.



