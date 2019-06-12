

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Ten state Attorneys General filed a lawsuit in New York to block proposed $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint corp. (S), alleging that the merger would be anti-competitive and drive up costs for consumers.



The States of New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, and Wisconsin, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the District of Columbia filed the civil antitrust suit.



The Merger would cost Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers more than $4.5 billion annually, the lawsuit claimed.



The U.S. Department of Justice has not yet issued a decision on the merger, while the Federal Communications Commission supported the the merge.



The merger was proposed last year and would bring the number of wireless carriers in the U.S. down to three.



