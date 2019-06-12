

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger Co. (KR) will sell cannabidiol or CBD-infused products in 945 stores across 17 states, according to media reports on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.



The company now joins the growing list of retailers like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI), that are selling CBD-infused products in their stores.



The Kroger spokesperson reportedly said the company will offer its customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD.



Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.



After the farm bill was passed by Congress in late 2018, CBD derived from hemp is now legal in the U.S.



As CBD is believed to relieve or ease symptoms related to health problems, CBD-infused products such as beer, iced tea, jelly beans and ice cream are flooding the market. The CBD industry is expected to be a $20 billion industry by 2022.



However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages as it views CBD as a drug.



Kroger will reportedly sell the CBD products in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.



