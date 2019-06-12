i2i is the leading provider of Electronic Certificates of Origin in the UK. The company provides customs compliance services to exporters and chambers of commerce using innovative proprietary software solutions. Accredited by the British Chamber of Commerce, i2i's software as a service platform is actively used in over 65 chambers of commerce in the UK and Canada.

Established in 1986 and privately owned, the company employs 12 people and serves over 30,000 users worldwide.

"In a world of increasing trade and customs complexity, the acquisition of i2i is aligned with the strategy of our Governments & Institutions division to act as a facilitator of global trade compliance, and as a partner of choice for digital solutions," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "This will be an ideal complement to our services portfolio for the trade community, in the UK and beyond."

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks

Investor Relations

t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht

Corporate Communications and Sustainability

t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com (https://www.sgs.com/)

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.