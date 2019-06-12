Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC FR0013296746), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of adult and pediatric therapeutic products for the treatment of orphan diseases, today announced the successful listing of its shares on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. As of today, the ordinary shares of Advicenne are listed on Euronext Paris, its primary listing venue, and on Euronext Brussels, with unchanged identification codes (ticker: ADVIC ISIN code: FR0013296746).

Advicenne now benefits from a cross listing on the two largest Euronext markets for companies in the life sciences sector with the aim of further increasing the visibility of its shares in Belgium and across Europe. The listing on Euronext Brussels is also in line with the clinical developments of the company as Advicenne is conducting a Phase II/III clinical study in Belgium for ADV7103, its lead product, in the treatment of cystinuria, a rare nephrological disease.

Mr Paul Michalet, Chief Financial Officer of Advicenne, commented: "We are very pleased with the success of this cross listing on the Euronext Brussels and Paris markets as it will increase the visibility of Advicenne across Europe as well as support the liquidity of the shares."

Dr Luc-André Granier, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Advicenne, concluded: "This cross listing illustrates our international development strategy. It is in line with the clinical trials currently ongoing in different countries, particularly the pivotal Phase II/III study with our lead product, ADV7103, in the treatment of cystinuria with the strong contribution of Belgian Hospitals."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy the securities mentioned and no sale of such securities will be made in any state or jurisdiction in connection with the cross listing.

NIBC Bank N.V. acted as listing agent in relation to the listing on Euronext Brussels.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) specializes in pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. The French specialty pharmaceutical company's lead product, ADV7103, has achieved positive results in Europe in a pivotal Phase III study of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in children and adults, leading to its recent submission for European marketing authorization. The commercial launch of ADV7103 in Europe is anticipated for late-2020.

In North America, ADV7103 has received clearance from the US FDA and Health Canada for a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United States is anticipated for 2022.

In addition to dRTA, ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical studies for a second indication, cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy.

Advicenne is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Nîmes, France.

www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073 and in section 8 of its financial annual report published on April 30, 2019. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611006018/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Luc-André Granier, Paul Michalet, Julie Rachline

E-mail: investors@advicenne.com

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Financial Communications

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Alexia Faure

E-mail: advicenne@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Tatiana Vieira

E-mail: advicenne@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 66

US Investor Relations

Rx Communications Group, LLC

Paula Schwartz

E-mail: pschwartz@rxir.com

+001 917-322-2216