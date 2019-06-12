Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) (ISIN code: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL), an independent producer and distributor of animated content, today announced signing with the Disney to produce an animated series based on Chip'n'Dale, two famous characters from the Disney heritage, for its new streaming platform Disney+.

Exciting news have been announced by Disney at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival this week about the upcoming series "Chip 'n' Dale", on which Disney is working with Xilam Animation. The series is for Disney+, the upcoming streaming service.

All aspects of production, including scripting and graphic design, are being handled by Xilam in close collaboration with Disney.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of XILAM says: we are very proud to have been chosen by Disney to bring back such iconic characters from the prestigious Disney repertoire thanks to the talent of Xilam's teams. The distribution on the Disney+ platform will also mark a new milestone in Xilam's penetration of the US market.

"It was revealed Chip 'n' Dale is currently in production and set for global release as a Disney+ Original. The show is developed by Disney's London-based animation team in collaboration with Xilam Animation in Paris. The series will be fully produced by Xilam, an award-winning independent production studio known around the world for visual invention and cartoon comedy. The 39 x seven-minute episodes will feature the return of Disney's much-loved chipmunk troublemakers in a non-verbal, classic style comedy, following the ups and downs of two little creatures living life in the big city. Combining a traditional style of animation with contemporary, comedic narratives, Chip 'n' Dale is directed by Jean Cayrol and produced by Marc du Pontavice."

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms. Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winning Paris-based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated series episodes and 3 feature films, including such household brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks! and its first preschool property, Paprika. Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major global children's TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million views per month, ranking Xilam among the top global content providers in the realm of animation. Xilam employs over 400 people, including 300 artists, who work in its four studios, located in Paris, Lyon, Angouleme and Hô-Chi-Minh-Ville in Vietnam. Xilam is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, Compartment B Eligible investment for French Deferred Settlement Service (SRD long) and Equity Savings Plans (PEA).

