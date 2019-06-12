Ananda Developments Plc - hapac Update

12 June 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

hapac Update

The directors of Ananda Developments PLC (NEX: ANA) are pleased to provide shareholders with the following update regarding hapac.

Ananda owns 15% of Liberty Herbal Technologies Limited, the 100% owner of hapac, a technology for inhaling medicinal cannabis.

As previously announced, the hapac product was launched in Milan, Italy over the Christmas and New Year period 2018/2019. Since the last update in April 2019:

• hapac continues to be sold in 6 stores in Italy

• hapac products have been launched online on the Easyjoint e-shop

• A new range of products have been developed and launched

• Sales have increased significantly since January 2019

• Plans are in place to launch a www.haplondon.com website and e-shop and further expand distribution.

Further information on the hapac product can be found at http://hapac.tech

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Ananda Developments PLC



Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)7392 696 517

ir@anandadevelopments.com Peterhouse Capital Limited



Corporate Finance

Mark Anwyl

Fungai Ndoro



Corporate Broking

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Notes to editors

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

www.anandadevelopments.com